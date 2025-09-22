Left Menu

GST Reforms Drive Massive Festive Sales for Auto Giants

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India experience record-breaking sales, fueled by new GST reforms and Navratri celebrations. The reduced prices and tax benefits led to increased demand, with thousands of car deliveries in a single day and heightened customer interest across major cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Newly implemented GST reforms coupled with the auspicious start of Navratri have driven Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India to record-breaking sales figures. Maruti Suzuki reported over 25,000 deliveries, with expectations to cross 30,000 by the day's end. This surge reflects a 50% increase in small car bookings as prices drop.

Hyundai's COO, Tarun Garg, described the day's success as a testament to positive consumer sentiment. Hyundai witnessed 11,000 dealer billings on the first day alone, marking the highest single-day performance in five years. The optimism is set to maintain momentum, bolstered by GST 2.0 reforms.

CARS24 reported a 400% surge in car deliveries compared to daily averages, signaling consumer confidence in response to price reductions. SIAM DG Rajesh Menon emphasized the automotive sector's role in enhancing domestic self-reliance amid ongoing economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

