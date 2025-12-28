NCLAT Overturns NCLT’s Decision in Culver Max Insolvency Case

In a significant legal development, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has reversed an earlier ruling by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) concerning Culver Max Entertainment's insolvency plea.

The NCLT had previously dismissed an application filed by Culver Max against the Odisha-based fintech firm, Rechargekit, on grounds of procedural lapses regarding board resolutions. However, NCLAT found that the company had not been given the chance to rectify these deficiencies, leading to the case being remanded.

The appeal ruling emphasizes procedural fairness, instructing NCLT to allow Culver Max to address these issues within two months, ensuring the matter is judged on its substantive merits rather than technicalities.