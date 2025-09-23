Left Menu

Next-Gen GST Reform Spurs 'Swadeshi' Consumption Boost

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praises the GST reforms for promoting 'swadeshi' goods and strengthening the economy. The GST Council's new tax rates aim to enhance production and consumption. Opposition criticizes these changes as belated. Benefits for MSMEs and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives are highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-09-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 00:11 IST
Next-Gen GST Reform Spurs 'Swadeshi' Consumption Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday praised the latest GST reforms, hailing them as a boost for 'swadeshi' goods and services and a key driver for a stronger economy.

The GST Council, involving both the Centre and states, has decided to reduce tax rates effective September 22, coinciding with the Navratri festival. This move is seen as part of a broader effort to enhance consumption and production patterns in India.

Despite these changes, opposition parties have criticized the reforms, referring to them as a delayed response following years of economic challenges. Nevertheless, state BJP President Manmohan Samal emphasized the new rates' potential benefits for Odisha and its people, framing it as a Navratri gift imbued with renewed public confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury

Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury

 Global
2
Tensions Persist Despite Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal

Tensions Persist Despite Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal

 Global
3
Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

 Global
4
Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025