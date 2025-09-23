Next-Gen GST Reform Spurs 'Swadeshi' Consumption Boost

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday praised the latest GST reforms, hailing them as a boost for 'swadeshi' goods and services and a key driver for a stronger economy.

The GST Council, involving both the Centre and states, has decided to reduce tax rates effective September 22, coinciding with the Navratri festival. This move is seen as part of a broader effort to enhance consumption and production patterns in India.

Despite these changes, opposition parties have criticized the reforms, referring to them as a delayed response following years of economic challenges. Nevertheless, state BJP President Manmohan Samal emphasized the new rates' potential benefits for Odisha and its people, framing it as a Navratri gift imbued with renewed public confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)