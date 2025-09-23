Left Menu

Revving Up for Navratri: Record Sales Galore in India's Auto Sector

The Indian automobile sector witnessed unprecedented sales as Tata Motors and CARS24 reported exceptional sales on Navratri's first day, driven by GST 2.0 rate cuts. Tata Motors delivered 10,000 vehicles while CARS24 saw a 400% increase in deliveries, marking a promising start to the festive season.

23-09-2025
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian automobile market experienced a historic surge on the first day of Navratri, with Tata Motors and pre-owned car company CARS24 both reporting remarkable sales figures. These results were attributed to the recent implementation of GST 2.0 rate cuts, which have significantly bolstered consumer confidence and reduced the cost of automobile ownership.

Tata Motors revealed it achieved an unprecedented 10,000 deliveries on Day 1 of Navratri, along with receiving over 25,000 inquiries. This milestone underscores the heightened demand and enthusiasm from consumers, marking a robust beginning to the festive season for India's auto sector.

CARS24, a leading autotech platform in India, reported an enormous 400% jump in car deliveries by the afternoon of Navratri's opening day, compared to their daily averages. With over 5,000 car inspections in one day, the highest in four years, the company highlighted the positive impact of the revised GST rates on the used car market as well.

