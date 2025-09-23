Auto Stocks Surge as Navratri Sales Ignite Market Under GST Boost
Auto stocks surged as automakers reported significant sales during Navratri, driven by the new GST regime that lowered vehicle prices. Major carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, saw increased bookings, causing shares to rise despite a weaker equity market. The BSE auto index climbed as consumer prices dropped on various goods.
- Country:
- India
Auto stocks experienced a significant surge on Tuesday as major automakers reported robust sales on the first day of Navratri. The rise corresponds with the implementation of the new GST regime, which has resulted in reduced vehicle prices, generating increased consumer demand.
Leading car manufacturers, such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India, witnessed substantial sales, with consumers eager to purchase their preferred models at more affordable rates. This spike in sales activity led to a marked increase in auto stock prices, even as the broader equity market displayed weakness.
Shares of Hyundai Motor India rose by 4.69 per cent, Maruti surged by 3.24 per cent, while Mahindra & Mahindra saw an increase of 2.69 per cent. Similarly, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, and Tata Motors also experienced gains. The BSE auto index itself rose by 0.98 per cent, buoyed by favorable conditions brought on by the GST rate cuts.
ALSO READ
GST Reforms Ignite Record-Breaking Car Sales for Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai
Festive Cheer Drives Car Sales Surge Amid GST 2.0 Reforms
Navratri Kicks Off with Surging Car Sales After GST Cuts
Executive Shake-Up: Tapan Kumar Ghosh Resigns from Hyundai Motor India
GST Reductions Ignite Festive Car Sales Surge in Chennai