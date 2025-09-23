BMW Ventures Gears Up for ₹231.66 Crore IPO on NSE & BSE

BMW Ventures Limited, a key player in trading and distribution of steel products, tractor engines, and PVC pipes, is preparing to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 24, 2025. The company targets raising ₹231.66 Crores, with shares set for listing on India's major stock exchanges, the NSE and BSE.

The offering consists of 2.34 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, priced between ₹94 and ₹99 per share. Equity allocation includes up to 2,34,000 shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers, a minimum of 56,16,000 shares for Non-Institutional Investors, and not less than 1,75,50,000 shares for Individual Investors.

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the Book Running Lead Manager for the issue, which opens on September 24 and closes on September 26, 2025. BMW Ventures plans to utilize the proceeds for debt reduction and general corporate purposes, underscoring its commitment to strengthening its operational foundation and pursuing sustainable growth.