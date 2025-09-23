Left Menu

BMW Ventures Gears Up for ₹231.66 Crore IPO on NSE & BSE

BMW Ventures Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 24, 2025, aiming to raise ₹231.66 Crores. The funds will be allocated for debt repayment and corporate purposes. This move marks a significant step in strengthening the company’s foundation for sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:11 IST
BMW Ventures Gears Up for ₹231.66 Crore IPO on NSE & BSE
BMW Ventures Limited IPO Opens on Sept 24, 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BMW Ventures Limited, a key player in trading and distribution of steel products, tractor engines, and PVC pipes, is preparing to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 24, 2025. The company targets raising ₹231.66 Crores, with shares set for listing on India's major stock exchanges, the NSE and BSE.

The offering consists of 2.34 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, priced between ₹94 and ₹99 per share. Equity allocation includes up to 2,34,000 shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers, a minimum of 56,16,000 shares for Non-Institutional Investors, and not less than 1,75,50,000 shares for Individual Investors.

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the Book Running Lead Manager for the issue, which opens on September 24 and closes on September 26, 2025. BMW Ventures plans to utilize the proceeds for debt reduction and general corporate purposes, underscoring its commitment to strengthening its operational foundation and pursuing sustainable growth.

TRENDING

1
Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Nyay Yatra for Bihar Elections

Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Nyay Yatra for Bihar Elections

 India
2
Palladian Partners Unveils ₹1,500 Crore Festive Property Launch in Mumbai Region

Palladian Partners Unveils ₹1,500 Crore Festive Property Launch in Mumbai Re...

 India
3
Emerging Market Turbulence: Currencies Dip Amid Policy Rates and Visa Concerns

Emerging Market Turbulence: Currencies Dip Amid Policy Rates and Visa Concer...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns with Exciting New Routes and Experiences

Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns with Exciting New Routes and Experiences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025