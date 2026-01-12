Left Menu

PSLV-C62 Launch: Anomaly Disrupts Earth Observation Satellite Mission

The PSLV-C62 mission by ISRO, carrying an Earth Observation satellite, experienced an anomaly during its third stage, disrupting the primary mission. ISRO chairman V Narayanan revealed the issue and promised a thorough analysis. The mission was the first of the year under NewSpace India Ltd's commercial contract.

Sriharikota | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO's PSLV-C62 mission, intended to deploy an Earth Observation satellite and multiple payloads, faced an anomaly during its third stage, as confirmed by space agency chairman V Narayanan on Monday.

The 44.4-meter four-stage rocket successfully lifted off on schedule at 10.18 am, aiming to place its satellites in a 512 km Sun-Synchronous Orbit. While the mission's initial stages proceeded as planned, unexpected disturbances occurred at the end of the third stage.

Highlighting the situation at the Mission Control Centre, Narayanan explained the PSLV's structure, noting deviations towards the end of the third stage. ISRO is currently analyzing the data to understand the anomaly. This was the year's first launch under NewSpace India Ltd's contract.

