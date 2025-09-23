Arunachal Pradesh's GST Surge: A 700% Growth Story

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, addressed traders and shopkeepers near Naharlagun, shedding light on the transformative impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the state's revenue system.

Since its inception, the state's indirect tax revenue saw a remarkable rise from Rs 270 crore to Rs 1,900 crore. This 700% growth, Mein pointed out, stems from enhanced digital access, streamlined registration, and the incorporation of small enterprises into the formal economy.

Mein lauded the Narendra Modi-led administration for streamlining India's tax regime under the 'One Nation, One Tax' principle, eliminating various disparate tax frameworks that once dismayed citizens. More than 300 essential items have been exempted from GST, poised to benefit the public at large.