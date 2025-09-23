Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh's GST Surge: A 700% Growth Story

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein discussed the significant growth in GST revenue, highlighting a 700% increase since its implementation. The outreach initiative emphasized wider digital access, simplified registration, and the inclusion of small businesses in the formal economy, propelling tax revenue from Rs 270 crore to Rs 1,900 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:36 IST
Arunachal Pradesh's GST Surge: A 700% Growth Story
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, addressed traders and shopkeepers near Naharlagun, shedding light on the transformative impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the state's revenue system.

Since its inception, the state's indirect tax revenue saw a remarkable rise from Rs 270 crore to Rs 1,900 crore. This 700% growth, Mein pointed out, stems from enhanced digital access, streamlined registration, and the incorporation of small enterprises into the formal economy.

Mein lauded the Narendra Modi-led administration for streamlining India's tax regime under the 'One Nation, One Tax' principle, eliminating various disparate tax frameworks that once dismayed citizens. More than 300 essential items have been exempted from GST, poised to benefit the public at large.

TRENDING

1
Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Nyay Yatra for Bihar Elections

Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Nyay Yatra for Bihar Elections

 India
2
Palladian Partners Unveils ₹1,500 Crore Festive Property Launch in Mumbai Region

Palladian Partners Unveils ₹1,500 Crore Festive Property Launch in Mumbai Re...

 India
3
Emerging Market Turbulence: Currencies Dip Amid Policy Rates and Visa Concerns

Emerging Market Turbulence: Currencies Dip Amid Policy Rates and Visa Concer...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns with Exciting New Routes and Experiences

Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns with Exciting New Routes and Experiences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025