Ambassador Ian Biggs of Australia Elected Chair of IAEA Board of Governors

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced the election of Ambassador Ian David Grainge Biggs of Australia as the new Chairperson of its Board of Governors for 2025–2026. His one-year term begins immediately, succeeding Ambassador Matilda Aku Alomatu Osei-Agyeman of Ghana, who held the position during the 2024–2025 cycle.

The IAEA Board of Governors, one of the agency’s two main policy-making bodies alongside the General Conference, is composed of 35 Member States. It plays a pivotal role in guiding the IAEA’s activities in nuclear safety, security, safeguards, and the peaceful uses of nuclear technology.

A Distinguished Career

Ambassador Biggs currently serves as Australia’s Resident Representative to the IAEA, as well as Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Since 2023, he has also been Australia’s Ambassador to Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

With a career spanning over 40 years in diplomacy, Biggs is widely recognized for his expertise in international security, arms control, and counter-proliferation. From 2022 to 2023, he served as Australia’s Ambassador for Arms Control and Counter-Proliferation, a role that placed him at the forefront of global non-proliferation negotiations.

Previously, he served as Ambassador to Iran, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia, while also holding accreditation to Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Georgia, Oman, and Yemen. His earlier assignments included Deputy High Commissioner to India and Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Strong Ties to the IAEA

Ambassador Biggs has a unique connection to the IAEA, having served as Special Assistant to the Director General of the IAEA from 2002 to 2004. In that capacity, he gained first-hand insight into the agency’s critical work at the intersection of nuclear technology, safety, and international diplomacy.

His leadership extends to chairing multilateral export-control and non-proliferation regimes, including the Australia Group and the Nuclear-Related Dual-Use Regime, underscoring his longstanding contributions to global nuclear governance.

Educational Background

Ambassador Biggs studied at the University of Sydney, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts, and later obtained a Master of Arts in International Relations from the Australian National University. His academic grounding in international affairs has complemented his extensive diplomatic career.

Steering the IAEA Through Critical Times

The election of Ambassador Biggs comes at a time when the IAEA faces pressing challenges, including:

Monitoring nuclear programs in regions of geopolitical tension.

Strengthening global nuclear safety and security frameworks .

Expanding the role of nuclear technology in tackling issues such as climate change, food security, and medical innovation.

As Chairperson, Biggs will guide the Board in deliberations on safeguards implementation, budgetary issues, and new initiatives to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy while ensuring strict compliance with non-proliferation obligations.

His election underscores Australia’s ongoing leadership in nuclear diplomacy and non-proliferation efforts, reflecting its commitment to advancing global security and responsible nuclear governance.