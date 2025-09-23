India's Real Estate Titans Unite: NAR India and Magicbricks Forge New Partnership

In a significant development within the Indian real estate landscape, the National Association of Realtors-India (NAR India) and Magicbricks Realty Services Limited have settled their differences, forging a renewed partnership. This comes after months of public discord, culminating in a joint declaration aimed at elevating industry standards and ethical growth.

The resolution saw Magicbricks addressing concerns raised by NAR India by implementing changes, including content removal and reaffirming respect for Realtors. All previous disputes have been annulled, paving the way for a collaboration focused on empowering real estate professionals and fortifying industry trust.

NAR India's withdrawal of its prior disengagement directive marks a full reset, signaling potential collaboration strengths. These include Magicbricks' technological advances and NAR India's dedication to a professional broker ecosystem. Leaders from both organizations celebrate the resolution, highlighting teamwork, open dialogue, and shared values as key to this milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)