Left Menu

India's Real Estate Titans Unite: NAR India and Magicbricks Forge New Partnership

NAR India and Magicbricks have resolved past disagreements, announcing a renewed partnership that focuses on ethical growth and elevating industry standards. The agreement underscores both organizations' commitments to professional collaboration, enhanced digitization, and strengthening the real estate sector's trust across the value chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:42 IST
India's Real Estate Titans Unite: NAR India and Magicbricks Forge New Partnership
NAR India & Magicbricks Announce Joint Statement on Industry Unity. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development within the Indian real estate landscape, the National Association of Realtors-India (NAR India) and Magicbricks Realty Services Limited have settled their differences, forging a renewed partnership. This comes after months of public discord, culminating in a joint declaration aimed at elevating industry standards and ethical growth.

The resolution saw Magicbricks addressing concerns raised by NAR India by implementing changes, including content removal and reaffirming respect for Realtors. All previous disputes have been annulled, paving the way for a collaboration focused on empowering real estate professionals and fortifying industry trust.

NAR India's withdrawal of its prior disengagement directive marks a full reset, signaling potential collaboration strengths. These include Magicbricks' technological advances and NAR India's dedication to a professional broker ecosystem. Leaders from both organizations celebrate the resolution, highlighting teamwork, open dialogue, and shared values as key to this milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns with Exciting New Routes and Experiences

Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns with Exciting New Routes and Experiences

 Global
2
Samajwadi Party Vows to Erase 'False Cases' Against Azam Khan Upon Return to Power

Samajwadi Party Vows to Erase 'False Cases' Against Azam Khan Upon Return to...

 India
3
Easing Bengaluru's ORR Traffic: Govt Seeks Wipro's Aid

Easing Bengaluru's ORR Traffic: Govt Seeks Wipro's Aid

 India
4
Revolutionizing Water Solutions: Crompton’s Durable DURA Series

Revolutionizing Water Solutions: Crompton’s Durable DURA Series

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025