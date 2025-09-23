Policybazaar's Claim Samadhaan Diwas: Revolutionizing Insurance Claims in Chennai

Policybazaar, a leading player in India's insurance aggregator market, held the Chennai edition of its flagship event, Claim Samadhaan Diwas, on September 23. The event sought to build consumer confidence by resolving stalled insurance claims, facilitating a platform for customers to engage directly with insurers and Policybazaar's claims assistance team.

The Chennai event processed health insurance claims amounting to ₹30.5 lakhs, assisting many customers who either attended in person or participated online. Policybazaar's joint efforts with insurer partners ensured rapid approvals within minutes, further cementing their commitment to enhancing the insurance claim process.

Claim Samadhaan Diwas, since its inception in 2022, has been a transformative initiative, aiding policyholders nationwide by resolving numerous claims in real time. The initiative not only streamlines claim processes but also underpins the trust between insurers and their customers, aligning with Policybazaar's mission of transparent and accessible insurance.

