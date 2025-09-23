Left Menu

Policybazaar's Claim Samadhaan Diwas: Revolutionizing Insurance Claims in Chennai

Policybazaar's Claim Samadhaan Diwas event in Chennai aimed to enhance consumer trust in insurance, enabling real-time resolution of health insurance claims stuck due to documentation or policy clarity issues. The initiative successfully processed claims worth ₹30.5 lakhs, contributing to Policybazaar's goal of making insurance claims more customer-friendly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:28 IST
Policybazaar's Claim Samadhaan Diwas: Revolutionizing Insurance Claims in Chennai
Policybazaar concludes a successful Chennai edition of Claim Samadhaan Diwas with insurer partners . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Policybazaar, a leading player in India's insurance aggregator market, held the Chennai edition of its flagship event, Claim Samadhaan Diwas, on September 23. The event sought to build consumer confidence by resolving stalled insurance claims, facilitating a platform for customers to engage directly with insurers and Policybazaar's claims assistance team.

The Chennai event processed health insurance claims amounting to ₹30.5 lakhs, assisting many customers who either attended in person or participated online. Policybazaar's joint efforts with insurer partners ensured rapid approvals within minutes, further cementing their commitment to enhancing the insurance claim process.

Claim Samadhaan Diwas, since its inception in 2022, has been a transformative initiative, aiding policyholders nationwide by resolving numerous claims in real time. The initiative not only streamlines claim processes but also underpins the trust between insurers and their customers, aligning with Policybazaar's mission of transparent and accessible insurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nagaland Unites: State Services Rally for Pension and Pay Reform

Nagaland Unites: State Services Rally for Pension and Pay Reform

 India
2
Eurozone's Business Growth: A Tale of Two Economies

Eurozone's Business Growth: A Tale of Two Economies

 Global
3
Punjab Launches Universal Health Insurance Scheme: A New Era of Cashless Treatment

Punjab Launches Universal Health Insurance Scheme: A New Era of Cashless Tre...

 India
4
EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Technical Challenges

EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Technical Challenges

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025