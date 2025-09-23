Left Menu

VinFast Sparks Revolution in India's Electric SUV Market

India's car market is rapidly embracing electric vehicles, with SUVs leading the trend. VinFast introduces affordable-premium electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, designed to meet India's growing demand. With long-range batteries, modern design, and buyer incentives, these models are changing perceptions about electric mobility.

Updated: 23-09-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's automotive market is witnessing a significant trend: a surge in electric vehicle (EV) sales, particularly in the SUV segment. Between January and July this year, over 90,000 electric cars and SUVs were sold, with July setting a new record of more than 15,000 units sold.

Electric models in the luxury sector experienced a 66% increase in sales, underscoring a growing preference for upscale EVs. To capitalize on this demand, VinFast has launched the VF 6 and VF 7 models from its new facility in Tamil Nadu, targeting buyers seeking affordable upmarket SUVs with long-range capabilities.

VinFast's strategy includes offering incentives such as free charging and maintenance to foster adoption, alongside a focus on design, technology, and warranty assurances. With a plan to expand its dealerships and workshops across India, VinFast aims to establish a strong foothold in the evolving electric SUV market.

