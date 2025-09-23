Left Menu

Paytm Money Unveils India's First Systematic Active Equity Fund with JioBlackRock

Paytm Money has partnered with JioBlackRock to introduce the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, India's first Systematic Active Equity (SAE) fund for retail investors. Opening on September 23, 2025, the fund incorporates BlackRock's AI-driven investment strategies. Minimal investment is set at Rs 500, ensuring widespread access.

Paytm Money (Image/@PaytmMoney). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paytm Money, the wealth-tech platform under One97 Communications Limited, has teamed up with JioBlackRock to launch India's inaugural Systematic Active Equity (SAE) fund for retail investors. This partnership brings forth the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, marking a pioneering approach in the country's investment landscape.

Set to open for subscription on September 23, 2025, and close on October 7, 2025, the New Fund Offer (NFO) will be exclusively available on the Paytm Money app. By allowing investments starting at Rs 500, either through SIP or lump sum, the fund makes advanced equity strategies previously limited to global institutions accessible to a broader retail audience.

Leveraging BlackRock's expertise, including the SAE approach that integrates AI, machine learning, and alternative data analysis, the fund promises diverse investment across large, mid, and small-cap companies. With no exit load and a Total Expense Ratio of 0.50 per cent, the fund offers a cost-efficient solution. Paytm Money's digital onboarding further simplifies access for investors.

