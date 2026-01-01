Devastating Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in Afghanistan

Afghanistan's latest encounter with harsh weather has resulted in tragedy, as heavy rain and snow have triggered fatal flash floods across many parts of the country. At least 17 people have been killed, and 11 others injured, according to a spokesman from the national disaster management authority.

The severe conditions have wreaked havoc on daily life across central, northern, southern, and western regions of Afghanistan. Infrastructure damage is widespread, with 1,800 families affected, further destabilizing already vulnerable urban and rural communities.

Efforts are underway as assessment teams, dispatched to the worst-hit areas, continue to evaluate the extent of the damage and identify additional needs. Such events underscore Afghanistan's susceptibility to extreme weather, exacerbated by climate change, deforestation, and decades of conflict.