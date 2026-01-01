U.S. Reduces Proposed Tariffs on Italian Pasta
The U.S. has significantly reduced proposed tariffs on several Italian pasta makers, originally set to rise in 2026. The decision follows a reassessment of Italian companies' U.S. activities, reducing duties for La Molisana and Garofalo while setting a standard rate for others. Italy's foreign ministry anticipates further conclusions in March.
In a recent development, the U.S. has considerably lowered the proposed tariffs imposed on several Italian pasta producers, the Italian foreign ministry announced on Thursday.
Initially, the new duties—set to take effect in 2026—suggested an additional 92% burden, but the U.S. Department of Commerce reevaluated specific companies, notably La Molisana and Garofalo. Now La Molisana will face a 2.26% tariff, while Garofalo is subject to a 13.98% rate.
This adjustment signals U.S. acknowledgment of Italian firms' cooperation, as their overall pasta exports exceed 4 billion euros, with the U.S. market contributing significantly. The Italian ministry promises continued support for affected businesses.
