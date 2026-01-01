Left Menu

U.S. Reduces Proposed Tariffs on Italian Pasta

The U.S. has significantly reduced proposed tariffs on several Italian pasta makers, originally set to rise in 2026. The decision follows a reassessment of Italian companies' U.S. activities, reducing duties for La Molisana and Garofalo while setting a standard rate for others. Italy's foreign ministry anticipates further conclusions in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:17 IST
U.S. Reduces Proposed Tariffs on Italian Pasta
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a recent development, the U.S. has considerably lowered the proposed tariffs imposed on several Italian pasta producers, the Italian foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

Initially, the new duties—set to take effect in 2026—suggested an additional 92% burden, but the U.S. Department of Commerce reevaluated specific companies, notably La Molisana and Garofalo. Now La Molisana will face a 2.26% tariff, while Garofalo is subject to a 13.98% rate.

This adjustment signals U.S. acknowledgment of Italian firms' cooperation, as their overall pasta exports exceed 4 billion euros, with the U.S. market contributing significantly. The Italian ministry promises continued support for affected businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sabarimala Gold Heist: Unveiling the Alleged Cover-Up

Sabarimala Gold Heist: Unveiling the Alleged Cover-Up

 India
2
Snowstorm Shuts Key Roads in Kashmir, Disrupts Travel Plans

Snowstorm Shuts Key Roads in Kashmir, Disrupts Travel Plans

 India
3
Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive

Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive

 India
4
Zohran Mamdani: From State Lawmaker to New York's Mayor

Zohran Mamdani: From State Lawmaker to New York's Mayor

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026