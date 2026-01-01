U.S. Reduces Proposed Tariffs on Italian Pasta

In a recent development, the U.S. has considerably lowered the proposed tariffs imposed on several Italian pasta producers, the Italian foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

Initially, the new duties—set to take effect in 2026—suggested an additional 92% burden, but the U.S. Department of Commerce reevaluated specific companies, notably La Molisana and Garofalo. Now La Molisana will face a 2.26% tariff, while Garofalo is subject to a 13.98% rate.

This adjustment signals U.S. acknowledgment of Italian firms' cooperation, as their overall pasta exports exceed 4 billion euros, with the U.S. market contributing significantly. The Italian ministry promises continued support for affected businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)