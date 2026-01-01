Celebrating Rabri Devi: Bihar's Pioneer in Politics Turns 67

Rabri Devi, former Chief Minister of Bihar and a significant figure in Indian politics, celebrated her 67th birthday on Thursday. Leaders from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, as well as friends and relatives, gathered at her residence in Patna to celebrate the occasion.

Senior party leaders, including RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal and national principal general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui, were present to extend their good wishes. The gathering took place at 10 Circular Road, adding to the importance of the day for the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council.

Rabri Devi acknowledged the greetings with gratitude, offering sweets to those who came to join her celebration. Meanwhile, her elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, marked the occasion by cutting a cake in her honor, underscoring the family's political legacy in the state.