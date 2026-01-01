Tragedy Strikes Swiss Resort on New Year: Dozens Feared Dead in Bar Inferno
A devastating fire swept through a bar during a New Year celebration in Crans-Montana, a Swiss Alpine resort. The blaze, which happened early Thursday, left dozens presumed dead and about 100 injured. Authorities are working to identify victims while the cause remains undetermined.
A tragic fire engulfed a popular bar during a New Year celebration at the Crans-Montana resort in Switzerland, resulting in dozens feared dead and around 100 people injured, officials have confirmed. The resort, renowned as a ski and golf hub, witnessed an evening of revelry turn into one of the nation's worst disasters.
Valais Canton police commander Frederic Gisler expressed the community's devastation at a press conference, acknowledging the ongoing challenges of identifying victims. Beatrice Pilloud, Valais Canton attorney general, clarified that the cause remains unknown, with no evidence of an attack.
Onlookers described a nightmare scene, with panicked individuals trying to flee the flames. Helicopters and ambulances were immediately deployed to aid those injured. The catastrophe has strained local medical facilities, and officials urge caution among tourists to prevent further accidents in the already overburdened region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sabarimala Gold Heist: Unveiling the Alleged Cover-Up
Revenge Act Nears Tragedy: Man Set Ablaze in Maharashtra
Tragedy at Crans-Montana: Fire at Swiss Ski Resort's Bar Leads to Multiple Fatalities
Tragedy in Central Delhi: Suspected Murder-Suicide Shocks Community
Juhi Babbar Shines With Humour in 'The Great Shamsuddin Family'