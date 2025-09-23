Left Menu

Jindal Steel Earns Prestigious Global Supplier Excellence Award from Caterpillar

Jindal Steel & Power Limited has been honoured with the Supplier Excellence Recognition Certificate by Caterpillar Inc., a leader in construction and mining equipment. This accolade reflects Jindal Steel's commitment to quality and innovation, marking a significant milestone in its global partnerships and industry contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:56 IST
Jindal Steel Earns Prestigious Global Supplier Excellence Award from Caterpillar
Jindal Steel Ltd. Awarded Supplier Excellence Recognition (SER) Certificate by Caterpillar Inc.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Steel & Power Limited in New Delhi has achieved a significant milestone by receiving the Supplier Excellence Recognition Certificate from Caterpillar Inc., a global leader in the manufacturing of construction and mining equipment.

This coveted recognition places Jindal Steel among an elite group of global steel suppliers and underscores their dedication to upholding high standards in quality, delivery, and innovation. Mr. Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director of Jindal Steel, highlighted the motivation this award brings to the team at Angul to continue their pursuit of excellence.

The partnership between Jindal Steel and Caterpillar began in 2017-18, with Jindal Steel being a crucial supplier of quenched and quenched & tempered steel plates for Caterpillar's expansive mining programs. Jindal Steel also actively participated in Caterpillar's centenary celebrations and Global SER Event in 2025 in Dallas, USA, which acknowledged top-performing suppliers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Morocco Forge New Horizons with Advanced Defence Facility Inauguration

India-Morocco Forge New Horizons with Advanced Defence Facility Inauguration

 Morocco
2
Tragic End for Visiting Neurosurgeon: Suicide Suspected in Barmer

Tragic End for Visiting Neurosurgeon: Suicide Suspected in Barmer

 India
3
Mazagon Dock Explores Greenfield Shipyard Project

Mazagon Dock Explores Greenfield Shipyard Project

 India
4
UP Government's Ban on Caste References Sparks Political Tensions

UP Government's Ban on Caste References Sparks Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025