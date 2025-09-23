Jindal Steel Earns Prestigious Global Supplier Excellence Award from Caterpillar

Jindal Steel & Power Limited in New Delhi has achieved a significant milestone by receiving the Supplier Excellence Recognition Certificate from Caterpillar Inc., a global leader in the manufacturing of construction and mining equipment.

This coveted recognition places Jindal Steel among an elite group of global steel suppliers and underscores their dedication to upholding high standards in quality, delivery, and innovation. Mr. Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director of Jindal Steel, highlighted the motivation this award brings to the team at Angul to continue their pursuit of excellence.

The partnership between Jindal Steel and Caterpillar began in 2017-18, with Jindal Steel being a crucial supplier of quenched and quenched & tempered steel plates for Caterpillar's expansive mining programs. Jindal Steel also actively participated in Caterpillar's centenary celebrations and Global SER Event in 2025 in Dallas, USA, which acknowledged top-performing suppliers worldwide.

