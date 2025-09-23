Left Menu

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO: Significant Investor Interest Amidst Subscription Surge

Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd's IPO, renowned in eastern India's packaged food sector, achieved 41% subscription on the second day. Offering 89.12 lakh shares, it attracted 36.76 lakh bids, with notable interest from institutional buyers. The IPO aims to raise Rs 409 crore, with price per share ranging from Rs 306 to Rs 322.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd, a pivotal player in the packaged food sector in eastern India, garnered 41% subscription by the second day of its share sale on Tuesday.

NSE data indicates that the IPO received bids for 36,76,228 shares out of the 89,12,228 shares available. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) took a lead with a 51% subscription, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) showed 43% interest, and non-institutional investors made up 23% of the total subscription.

Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd disclosed that it had secured over Rs 122 crore from anchor investors. The Rs 409 crore public issue remains open for subscriptions until Wednesday, priced between Rs 306 and Rs 322 per share. The IPO includes a fresh equity issuance worth up to Rs 130 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) by promoters and selling shareholders valued at Rs 279 crore.

The proceeds from the fresh issuance allocation of Rs 60 crore will address debt settlement, Rs 45 crore will fund a new gram flour manufacturing facility in Darjeeling, and the rest will meet general corporate purposes. Established in 1936, the company boasts a diverse product range across staples, spices, and ethnic snacks.

