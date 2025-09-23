A B Cotspin India Secures Rs 18 Crore Order and Migrates to NSE Mainboard

Textile manufacturer A B Cotspin India Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has clinched an order valued at approximately Rs 18 crore. The order involves the supply of 712 metric tonnes of cotton yarn, to be completed within two months.

In a strategic move, A B Cotspin has also migrated to the mainboard of the National Stock Exchange, effective from September 24, 2025. Previously, the company was listed on NSE's Emerge platform since January 2022.

According to Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Garg, the recent order, along with a robust project pipeline, bolsters the company's aim to reach its ambitious turnover goal of Rs 350-400 crore for FY26. The Bathinda-based company, established for over 25 years, specializes in manufacturing cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, and eco-friendly products.