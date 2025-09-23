Left Menu

Euro Pratik Sales Sees Modest Gains Amid Market Debut Volatility

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd shares experienced slight gains after fluctuating during their market debut. Initially rising by over 10%, the stock later settled for a marginal gain. The company's IPO was oversubscribed, and it operates an asset-light model with outsourced manufacturing in multiple countries.

Updated: 23-09-2025 19:29 IST
Shares of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd, a major player in the decorative wall panel scene, saw marginal gains on Tuesday amidst profit-taking following an early trading surge.

Debuting at Rs 273.45 on the BSE, up 10.70% from its issue price, the stock peaked at Rs 279.55 before closing at Rs 248.25, up just 0.50%.

Similarly, on the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 272.10, a 10.16% rise, ending at Rs 248.38, up by 0.55%. Euro Pratik's IPO was subscribed 1.34 times, devoid of new shares, valued between Rs 235 and Rs 247 per share.

The company's offerings span residential and commercial applications under 'Euro Pratik' and 'Gloirio' brands, with a manufacturing strategy outsourced to partners in South Korea, China, and the US.

