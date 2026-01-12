ISL Clubs Confirm Participation in 2025-26 Season Amidst Commercial Uncertainty

All 14 clubs of the Indian Super League (ISL) have finally confirmed their participation in the 2025-26 season, scheduled to start on February 14. This announcement comes as the league was delayed due to the lack of a commercial partner, a situation that was addressed by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The clubs have now formalized their intention to participate, resolving early uncertainties when only some agreed 'in principle.' A source from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed these developments, highlighting readiness to move forward with 91 matches slated in a home-and-away format.

The league's commercial future remains uncertain after the Master Rights Agreement concluded last December without renewal. Efforts to find a new partner through a tender process have so far been unsuccessful. AIFF plans to work on securing exemptions and framework for governance while coordinating with clubs and authorities for a smooth season.

