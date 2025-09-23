Left Menu

India's PM Suryaghar Scheme to Illuminate One Crore Homes with Solar Power

The PM Suryaghar rooftop solarisation scheme, launched by Prime Minister Modi, aims to equip one crore households with subsidised solar panels, substantially decreasing electricity costs. With state support and enhanced domestic manufacturing, the initiative is set to revolutionize India's renewable energy landscape.

23-09-2025
Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement given at the 6th International Energy Conference in the national capital, MNRE Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi expressed confidence in achieving the ambitious goal of one crore households under the PM Suryaghar rooftop solarisation scheme. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2024, the scheme targets providing free electricity via subsidised rooftop solar panels to drastically cut energy expenses for households.

By broadening solar power's reach, the initiative is projected to save the Indian government around Rs 75,000 crore annually in electricity expenses. Sarangi indicated that nearly 20 lakh households have already benefited from the scheme, and another 15 to 20 lakh are expected to join within the current financial year. An additional 30 to 40 lakh installations are anticipated next year as the scale is further expanded.

The scheme's success is supported by aggressive scaling in domestic manufacturing under the Production Linked Incentive scheme, with a significant budget allocation of Rs 24,000 crore. This effort aims to bolster the production of solar modules, cells, ingot wafers, and polysilicon in India. Besides, the National Green Hydrogen Mission, with an outlay of Rs 19,677 crore, is also driving advancements in green hydrogen and electrolyzer manufacturing, affirming India's commitment to renewable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

