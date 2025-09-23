Left Menu

Swiggy Sells Stake in Rapido to Westbridge

Swiggy Ltd has announced the sale of 36,000 preference shares in Rapido to Westbridge for Rs 431.5 crore. The decision, approved in a recent board meeting, is part of a strategic move to realize investments for Swiggy and its shareholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:19 IST
Swiggy Sells Stake in Rapido to Westbridge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Swiggy Ltd has decided to divest 36,000 compulsorily convertible preference shares in the bike taxi company Rapido, transferring them to investor Westbridge for approximately Rs 431.5 crore. This decision was formalized in a board meeting dated September 23, 2025, aiming to unlock the value of current investments.

The venture involves a share purchase agreement between Swiggy and Setu AIF Trust, a fund linked with Westbridge, as part of their financial strategies. The transaction's completion depends on fulfilling several conditions, and the involved parties have agreed on standard representations and infidelity obligations, common in deals of this nature.

Swiggy views this transaction as a strategic move to benefit both the company and its shareholders, aligning with Swiggy's long-term objectives. This marks a significant shift in Swiggy's investment portfolio management, highlighting the company's agile approach to investment strategy.

TRENDING

1
Odisha Assembly Applauds Transformative GST Reforms Amid Opposition Boycott

Odisha Assembly Applauds Transformative GST Reforms Amid Opposition Boycott

 India
2
Rakesh Tikait Supports Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations

Rakesh Tikait Supports Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations

 India
3
Preethi Pal: Beacon of Indian Para-Athletics at New Delhi 2025

Preethi Pal: Beacon of Indian Para-Athletics at New Delhi 2025

 India
4
Ben Stokes Set to Lead England in Ashes: Brook Named Vice-Captain

Ben Stokes Set to Lead England in Ashes: Brook Named Vice-Captain

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025