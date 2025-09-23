GST 2.0 Sparks Festive Season Sales Surge

The introduction of GST 2.0 has ushered in a burst of consumer activity in the automotive and electronics sectors, igniting festive season sales. Leading car manufacturers Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki have reported significant sales figures as the festival season begins, thanks to reduced GST rates.

Tata Motors highlighted a retail of approximately 10,000 passenger vehicles on the first day of Navratri, coinciding with the GST reduction. Similarly, retail figures for Maruti Suzuki surged to around 30,000 units, whilst Hyundai saw dealer billings hit a five-year high.

The consumer durables sector also reaped benefits. Panasonic Life Solutions reported a record start with a rise in AC sales, fortifying a growth streak underpinned by consumer-friendly GST amendments. Nilesh Gupta of Vijay Sales acknowledged increased store traffic, signaling elevated consumer discretionary spending potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)