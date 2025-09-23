Left Menu

GST Blues: FMCG Players Tackle Pricing Challenges Amid Tax Reform

With the implementation of lower GST rates, FMCG companies face challenges in adjusting prices, leading to temporary non-standard price points. Popular low-cost items now have reduced prices, anticipated to normalize in a few months as companies adjust packaging and grammage. This change aims to boost consumer consumption.

Updated: 23-09-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:44 IST
GST Blues: FMCG Players Tackle Pricing Challenges Amid Tax Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The introduction of lower GST rates has posed significant challenges for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, as they struggle to adjust product prices to new tax structures. Many popular low-cost items are now priced at non-standard amounts, a temporary shift expected to last about two months.

The industry, grappling with the transition, has reduced prices on various household items to reflect tax cuts, despite difficulties in adjusting product packaging promptly. Companies like Parle and Dabur are offering temporary price reductions until they can standardize packaging and grammage.

Industry experts predict a return to familiar price points, such as Rs 2, Rs 5, and Rs 10, once companies stabilize post-GST changes. These temporary measures are expected to encourage consumer purchases and boost consumption across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

