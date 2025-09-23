Consumers Urged to Report GST Cut Benefits Violations

The government has announced that consumers can report any failure by businesses to pass on the benefits of the recent GST rate cuts. Starting Tuesday, complaints can be submitted through a toll-free number, 1915, or via WhatsApp at 8800001915.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has clarified that the National Consumer Helpline is ready to address grievances regarding this issue. Additionally, the Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism (INGRAM) portal is available for lodging complaints.

As of September 22, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime has been simplified to a two-tier structure with rates of 5% and 18%. This change, which replaces the previous structure of 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%, aims to decrease the price of 99% of daily use items. Despite the absence of an anti-profiteering mechanism, the government is monitoring pricing, and many companies have voluntarily reduced prices to reflect tax cuts. However, social media reports indicate some businesses have not complied with these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)