Consumers Urged to Report GST Cut Benefits Violations

The government has urged consumers to report businesses not passing on GST rate cut benefits. Complaints can be made via toll-free number 1915, WhatsApp, or the INGRAM portal. GST tax rates have been simplified to 5% and 18%, aiming to reduce daily use item prices. However, issues persist with some businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:51 IST
The government has announced that consumers can report any failure by businesses to pass on the benefits of the recent GST rate cuts. Starting Tuesday, complaints can be submitted through a toll-free number, 1915, or via WhatsApp at 8800001915.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has clarified that the National Consumer Helpline is ready to address grievances regarding this issue. Additionally, the Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism (INGRAM) portal is available for lodging complaints.

As of September 22, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime has been simplified to a two-tier structure with rates of 5% and 18%. This change, which replaces the previous structure of 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%, aims to decrease the price of 99% of daily use items. Despite the absence of an anti-profiteering mechanism, the government is monitoring pricing, and many companies have voluntarily reduced prices to reflect tax cuts. However, social media reports indicate some businesses have not complied with these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

