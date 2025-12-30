Thane Couple Falls Victim to Rs 21.9 Lakh Cyber Fraud in WhatsApp Trading Scam

In a concerning development, a couple from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly swindled out of Rs 21.9 lakh by cybercriminals. The incident unfolded when the couple was lured into share trading through a WhatsApp group, police disclosed on Tuesday.

The victims, residents of Badlapur, reported that they joined a WhatsApp group named 'Bull Market Guide Community' in November, only to lose the sizable sum within a mere 11 days. The fraudsters, who remain unidentified, added them to the group with promises of substantial returns on investments.

Enticed to invest Rs 21.9 lakh in various shares, the couple soon realized they had been duped when they were unable to withdraw either their initial investment or the anticipated profits. Consequently, a first information report was filed under Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and pertinent provisions of the Information Technology Act, with investigations currently progressing.

