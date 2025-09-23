Left Menu

Eurotunnel Chief Assures Smooth Transition to EU's New Digital Border System

The European Union will implement its new post-Brexit digital border system, the Entry/Exit System (EES), next month, aiming to ease congestion at UK borders. The phased introduction will monitor visa compliance and replace passport stamping for non-EU travelers. Eurotunnel's CEO assures minimal delays during this rollout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:00 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's new digital border control system is set to roll out from next month, aiming to ease congestion at UK borders. Eurotunnel's CEO, Yann Leriche, has expressed confidence that the transition will proceed smoothly without delays.

The Entry/Exit System (EES), launching on October 12, is an automated passport scanning process coupled with biometric checks including fingerprints and photographs. The system, designed to replace traditional passport stamping for non-EU nationals, will be gradually introduced over six months and monitored to ensure compliance with the EU's 90-day visa-free travel rule.

Leriche assured travelers that port authorities could temporarily suspend checks if queues become too lengthy, ensuring a manageable transition to the new system, which is expected to enhance border security across the Schengen area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

