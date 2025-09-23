Maharashtra's Cab Fare Uproar: Drivers Implement New Rates Independently

In Maharashtra, cab drivers associated with ride-sharing platforms such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido have started charging passengers as per the new government-notified fares. This move comes despite the reluctance of aggregator companies to comply with the directive from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA).

Under the leadership of Dr. Keshav Nana Kshirsagar from the Bharatiya Gig Kamgar Manch, cab drivers have taken the initiative to implement these fares. To ensure transparency, they have launched the website www.onlymeter.in showcasing the official fare table. The government had instructed these platforms to adhere to Black-and-Yellow cab fares until separate rates are determined.

This decision has significantly increased ride costs for commuters, with hatchbacks now charging Rs 28 per kilometre, sedans Rs 31, and SUVs Rs 34. Meanwhile, the union demands a rationalisation of fares, prohibition of bike taxis, and welfare measures for app-based cab drivers. State officials are yet to comment on the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)