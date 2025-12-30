Maharashtra's Bike Taxi Violation Saga: Uber, Ola, and Rapido Under Scrutiny

The Maharashtra Transport Department's committee has flagged several infractions by bike taxi operators such as Uber, Ola, and Rapido in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. These violations encompass overcharging passengers, the employment of non-electric bikes, and operating beyond set distance limits without mandatory police verification for riders.

Although 863 bike taxis from these companies have faced fines, with Rapido accounting for the majority, the State Transport Authority (STA) has yet to enforce penalties. Meetings are planned with the companies' senior management to discuss the issues before any action is taken.

The delay in enforcement comes in light of the upcoming civic polls and model code of conduct. However, a recent incident involving the alleged molestation of a passenger in Kalyan has amplified calls for stricter regulatory compliance, prompting authorities to reconsider their current stance on enforcement rapidly.

(With inputs from agencies.)