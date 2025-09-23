Massive Traffic Snarl on NH 143: A 24-Hour Ordeal
A truck accident on National Highway 143 in Jharkhand's Simdega district led to a 24-hour traffic jam. The incident occurred when a truck's axle broke, stranding it on the road. No injuries were reported, and the road was cleared after efforts by local authorities and officials.
- Country:
- India
A truck accident resulted in a severe 24-hour traffic jam on National Highway 143, situated in Jharkhand's Simdega district, as reported by officials on Tuesday. The disruption was triggered when the axle of a truck broke, causing its tires to burst.
The vehicle became immobilized near the Dev River culvert within the Kolebira police jurisdiction around 7 p.m. on Monday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the incident led to significant traffic accumulation on both sides.
Kolebira police station in-charge Harsh Kumar noted that efforts, including the use of an earthmover, were made to alleviate the congestion, ultimately clearing the passage by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, according to National Highways Authority of India's executive engineer Shekhar Suman.