Massive Traffic Snarl on NH 143: A 24-Hour Ordeal

A truck accident resulted in a severe 24-hour traffic jam on National Highway 143, situated in Jharkhand's Simdega district, as reported by officials on Tuesday. The disruption was triggered when the axle of a truck broke, causing its tires to burst.

The vehicle became immobilized near the Dev River culvert within the Kolebira police jurisdiction around 7 p.m. on Monday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the incident led to significant traffic accumulation on both sides.

Kolebira police station in-charge Harsh Kumar noted that efforts, including the use of an earthmover, were made to alleviate the congestion, ultimately clearing the passage by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, according to National Highways Authority of India's executive engineer Shekhar Suman.