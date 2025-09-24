HOMETHON 2025: Revolutionizing Maharashtra's Real Estate Landscape

In a significant move for Maharashtra's real estate sector, NAREDCO Maharashtra has forged a pioneering Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 41 Channel Partner (CP) associations within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This collaboration is set to transform the HOMETHON Property Expo 2025, a key segment of the Realtors' Conclave, and is backed by Hiranandani Communities and Labdhi Lifestyle.

The alliance creates a vast network of over 35,000 channel partners – the largest assembly of its kind – to boost project visibility, increase sales, and offer a platform to reach homebuyers statewide. A unique feature of the expo will be an International Pavilion, which will showcase global real estate opportunities, opening new revenue channels for CPs through international property sales.

Targeting over ₹25,000 crore in home sales, the HOMETHON Expo will feature more than 1,000 projects from top developers, spanning diverse price ranges. It aims to provide homebuyers with appealing benefits such as stamp duty waivers and exclusive home loan offers, while giving channel partners new training and market expansion opportunities within a well-coordinated CP network.

(With inputs from agencies.)