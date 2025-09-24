Left Menu

ACF 2025: Pioneering Sustainable Chemical Management

The Asian Chemicals Forum (ACF) 2025 will be held on October 8–9, 2025, at ITC Maratha in Mumbai, emphasizing sustainable chemical management and regulatory compliance. This premier event will gather global experts, regulators, and industry leaders for in-depth discussions on chemical safety, regulatory trends, and sustainability practices amidst evolving global regulations.

The Asian Chemicals Forum (ACF) 2025, a cornerstone for regulatory dialogue and sustainable chemical management in Asia, is scheduled for October 8–9, 2025, at the ITC Maratha in Mumbai. Organized by RRMA and the Helsinki Chemicals Forum (HCF), and sponsored by Global Product Compliance (GPC), the event will convene government regulators, industry pioneers, NGOs, and academics.

Attendees will delve into pressing issues such as global regulatory impacts, challenges and opportunities in the chemical sector, and developments in the GHS framework. The forum will feature keynote addresses, expert panels, and roundtable discussions designed to foster innovative strategies and responsible growth in the industry.

Notable speakers from international bodies including UNEP, OECD, ECHA, and national experts from India will provide insight into emerging trends and sustainability goals, making ACF 2025 an essential gathering for industry professionals aiming to navigate the evolving landscape of chemical regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

