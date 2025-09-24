Left Menu

KVS Castings Sets IPO Price Band at Rs 53-56

KVS Castings announces its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with a price band of Rs 53-56 per share, aiming to raise Rs 27.8 crore. The IPO will open on September 26 and conclude on September 30. The company plans to use the proceeds for capital expenditures and future growth initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:24 IST
KVS Castings Sets IPO Price Band at Rs 53-56
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

KVS Castings, recognized for precision engineering components, has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) set between Rs 53-56 per share. The offer aims to raise Rs 27.8 crore, with subscriptions open from September 26 to September 30.

The IPO, entirely a fresh issue consisting of 49.70 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, will have a lot size of 2,000 shares. Anchor investors can bid starting September 25, the company confirmed.

The funds raised are earmarked for capital expenditures and corporate growth. KVS aims to bolster technological advancements across automotive, railways, and defense sectors, said MD Arpan Jindal. The company's shares will debut on BSE's SME platform, with Narnolia Financial Services and Nexgen Financial Solutions as facilitators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Strategic WTO Move: Maintaining Status, Forgoing Benefits

China's Strategic WTO Move: Maintaining Status, Forgoing Benefits

 Switzerland
2
Supreme Court to Decide on Adolescent Age of Consent: Critical Hearing Set for November

Supreme Court to Decide on Adolescent Age of Consent: Critical Hearing Set f...

 India
3
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Hosiery Factory Fire

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Hosiery Factory Fire

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over Political Banners on Flood Relief Trucks in Maharashtra

Controversy Erupts Over Political Banners on Flood Relief Trucks in Maharash...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025