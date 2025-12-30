Left Menu

India Accelerates Into South Africa's Automotive Market

By 2025, half of the cars sold in South Africa are linked to India, either through manufacturing or parts supply, with Mahindra and Tata playing significant roles. Indian imports dwarf other foreign competitors, including China, highlighting a shift that impacts local car manufacturing and pricing trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:45 IST
India Accelerates Into South Africa's Automotive Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a dramatic shift within the automotive industry, by 2025, half of all vehicles sold in South Africa are connected to India. This connection comes either through direct manufacturing or the supply of essential components by Indian companies such as Mahindra and Tata, according to a report by Lightstone.

The past year's sales figures highlight Mahindra's ascension, particularly with its successful Pikup series. Despite the perception of burgeoning influence from Chinese vehicle manufacturers, who grasped a mere 11 per cent of the market share in 2024, Indian imports account for a staggering 36 per cent, nearing the contribution of locally produced vehicles.

Lightstone data underscores a marked shift from 2009 when half of South Africa's light vehicles were produced domestically. This evolving trade dynamic, fueled by India's cost-effective production, offers price relief for buyers but presents significant challenges for the local automotive industry.

TRENDING

1
UAE Withdraws Counterterrorism Units From Yemen Amid Strategic Reassessment

UAE Withdraws Counterterrorism Units From Yemen Amid Strategic Reassessment

 Global
2
Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Key Appointments and Promotions Announced

Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Key Appointments and Promotions Announced

 India
3
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives

 India
4
E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT Delhi

E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025