Typhoon Ragasa Halts Hong Kong Aviation Hub
Typhoon Ragasa, the most powerful tropical cyclone of the year, forced Hong Kong's aviation sector into emergency mode, grounding or relocating the majority of its fleet. With typhoon signal 10 in effect, airlines like Cathay Pacific canceled flights and moved aircraft for safety, impacting global operations.
As Typhoon Ragasa, the most potent tropical cyclone of the year, barreled towards Hong Kong, airlines braced for major disruptions. The city's airport, ranked among the world's busiest, witnessed mass cancellations of flights and relocation of aircraft to avoid the storm's impact.
Ahead of the anticipated hurricane-force winds and torrential downpours, about 80% of the aircraft from Hong Kong's key airlines were either grounded or moved to safer airports across Asia, Europe, and Australia, according to Flightradar24 data.
With Hong Kong issuing a typhoon signal 10, the highest warning possible, all flights were halted for 36 hours. Cathay Pacific Airways, the city's largest airline, canceled over 500 flights and relocated its fleet, as did several other carriers taking precautionary measures to evade the cyclone's fury.
