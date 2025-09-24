Typhoon Ragasa Halts Hong Kong Aviation Hub

As Typhoon Ragasa, the most potent tropical cyclone of the year, barreled towards Hong Kong, airlines braced for major disruptions. The city's airport, ranked among the world's busiest, witnessed mass cancellations of flights and relocation of aircraft to avoid the storm's impact.

Ahead of the anticipated hurricane-force winds and torrential downpours, about 80% of the aircraft from Hong Kong's key airlines were either grounded or moved to safer airports across Asia, Europe, and Australia, according to Flightradar24 data.

With Hong Kong issuing a typhoon signal 10, the highest warning possible, all flights were halted for 36 hours. Cathay Pacific Airways, the city's largest airline, canceled over 500 flights and relocated its fleet, as did several other carriers taking precautionary measures to evade the cyclone's fury.

