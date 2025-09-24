World Bank Backs $100m Digital Zambia Project to Expand Internet Access

The World Bank Group has approved the Digital Zambia Acceleration Project (DZAP), a transformative initiative designed to expand affordable internet access and accelerate the inclusive use of digital services across the country. With a strong emphasis on digital equity, the project will ensure that women, girls, persons with disabilities (PwDs), and vulnerable communities are empowered to participate in Zambia’s digital economy.

Funded through a $100 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA), DZAP forms part of the second phase of the regional Inclusive Digitalization in Eastern and Southern Africa (IDEA) program. With Zambia’s participation, the program now covers Angola, Malawi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), reflecting a collective push to foster inclusive, secure, and resilient digital economies across the region.

A Boost for Public Service Delivery

Digitalization is at the heart of Zambia’s drive to modernize its economy and governance. The DZAP will help extend access to e-government services, streamlining the delivery of public services while making them faster, more transparent, and more accountable.

Achim Fock, World Bank Country Manager for Zambia, emphasized this dimension:

“I am confident that DZAP will enhance digital access, including access to e-government services for faster, more transparent public service delivery.”

High-Impact Digital Transformation Across Sectors

The project will support digital innovation in priority sectors that directly impact livelihoods:

Agriculture : Access to real-time market data and smart farming tools for farmers.

Education : Expansion of e-learning platforms and digital content to bridge gaps in school access.

Health: Improvement of health outcomes through digital health records and e-health services.

Mehnaz Safavian, World Bank Practice Manager for Digital Development for Eastern and Southern Africa, highlighted the benefits for Zambia’s young population:

“The youth of Zambia are poised to benefit from this project thanks to its support for developing employment-ready digital skills among youth and underserved populations. The project will also strengthen digital public infrastructure to improve service delivery and governance.”

Four Strategic Pillars of DZAP

DZAP is structured around four interconnected components designed to address Zambia’s most pressing digital challenges:

Affordable Broadband Extending backbone and last-mile connectivity.

Creating an enabling environment for inclusive broadband access. Interoperable and Secure Platforms Facilitating digital government services.

Supporting regional trade integration through secure data exchange. High-Impact Digital Services Sector-specific digitalization in agriculture, health, and education.

Investments in digital skills development for the workforce. Program Management and Capacity Building Ensuring efficient project implementation.

Engaging stakeholders to foster ownership and long-term sustainability.

Alignment with Zambia’s Vision and World Bank Priorities

The project is fully aligned with the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Zambia FY25–29, which prioritizes:

Creating more and better jobs.

Strengthening human capital.

Building climate resilience.

It also supports Zambia’s Vision 2030, which aims to transform the nation into a prosperous, middle-income country by 2030, underpinned by job creation and innovation-driven growth.

Toward an Inclusive Digital Future

The DZAP represents a strategic investment in Zambia’s digital infrastructure, human capital, and service delivery capacity. By making digital technologies more inclusive and accessible, it will empower citizens, enhance governance, and strengthen resilience to economic and environmental shocks.

As Zambia accelerates its digital transformation, the project stands to ensure that no community is left behind, and that the country is positioned as a leader in the regional digital economy.