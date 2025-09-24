Zen Mobility Unveils Game-Changing Pixi and Pico Pods for Urban Mobility

Zen Mobility, a rising star in sustainable urban transportation solutions, has announced the launch of its new electric vehicles: the Pixi Pod and Pico Pod. This latest offering expands the company's portfolio in India's micro-mobility and short-haul logistics sectors, promising a greener future in urban travel.

Over the last year, Zen Mobility's innovative three-wheeler, the Micro Pod, has caught the attention of major delivery platforms such as Zomato, Blinkit, and Amazon. The vehicle was specially designed to tackle challenges faced in large order deliveries, bridging the gap between two-wheelers and larger vans. Notably, Zen's Micro Pods have already logged over 8.5 million kilometers within two years, demonstrating their durability and efficiency.

Introducing two versatile models, the Pixi Pod, which is designed for sleek urban travel, and the Pico Pod, engineered for substantial delivery tasks, Zen Mobility aims to revolutionize last-mile deliveries and personal mobility. Both models boast swappable LFP batteries, a range of up to 100 km, and competitive pricing, making them accessible to a broad consumer base. CEO Namit Jain highlighted that these vehicles are not just about transport, but part of a greater mobility movement emphasizing sustainability, quality, and affordability on a global scale.