Coromandel International Expands Seawater Desalination Capacity

Coromandel International partners with Veolia Water Technologies to expand its desalination plant in Visakhapatnam from 6 to 9 million litres per day. The facility, once operational, will supply up to 70% of the company's water needs. This move is part of Coromandel's plan for sustainable growth and responsible manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Coromandel International has announced a strategic agreement with Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions to enhance its seawater desalination capabilities at its Visakhapatnam facility.

The partnership will see the expansion of the plant from 6 million litres per day (MLD) to 9 MLD, significantly boosting Coromandel's water self-sufficiency. The project, following a build-own-operate model, will combine Coromandel's infrastructure with Veolia's expertise in water treatment technologies.

This development aims to meet 60-70% of the company's water requirements, marking a pivotal step in its journey towards sustainable infrastructure and responsible manufacturing, according to Managing Director S Sankarasubramanian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

