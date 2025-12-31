China's Proactive 2026 Economic Policies Aim for Sustainable Growth

China is set to introduce more proactive economic policies in 2026, focusing on fostering long-term growth, according to President Xi Jinping. The country's economy is projected to expand by about 5% this year, aligning with Beijing's target, as state media reported on Wednesday.

Addressing top Chinese Communist Party officials at a New Year's tea party, Xi projected an economy worth approximately 140 trillion yuan ($20 trillion) by 2025. He emphasized the economy's resilience and vitality, even as it faces mounting pressure and challenges.

Xi reiterated commitments to enhancing qualitative and quantitative growth while ensuring social harmony. The government plans to spur household demand through initiatives like funding local governments and promoting major construction projects, aiming to encourage consumption and investment to sustain growth.