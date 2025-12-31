China's Proactive 2026 Economic Policies Aim for Sustainable Growth
China plans to implement proactive economic policies in 2026, aiming for sustainable long-term growth. President Xi Jinping announced that the economy is on track to reach a 5% growth target for 2025. Despite challenges, the plan includes boosting consumption, investment, and implementing large-scale construction projects.
China is set to introduce more proactive economic policies in 2026, focusing on fostering long-term growth, according to President Xi Jinping. The country's economy is projected to expand by about 5% this year, aligning with Beijing's target, as state media reported on Wednesday.
Addressing top Chinese Communist Party officials at a New Year's tea party, Xi projected an economy worth approximately 140 trillion yuan ($20 trillion) by 2025. He emphasized the economy's resilience and vitality, even as it faces mounting pressure and challenges.
Xi reiterated commitments to enhancing qualitative and quantitative growth while ensuring social harmony. The government plans to spur household demand through initiatives like funding local governments and promoting major construction projects, aiming to encourage consumption and investment to sustain growth.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- economy
- growth
- 2026
- policies
- investment
- consumption
- construction
- Xi Jinping
- Beijing
ALSO READ
Odisha's Bold Move: Revamping Land Policies for Shree Jagannath Temple
Surging Gold Prices Spark Shift from Jewellery to Investment in India
Poonawalla Vision Fund I: A New Era in Private Investment
Kerala's Showdown: LDF's Bold Protest Against Central Financial Policies
AIADMK Leader Criticizes DMK's Drug Policies, Calls for Political Change