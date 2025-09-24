Reliance Consumer Products Boosts Tamil Nadu Economy with Major Investment

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd is set to bolster the Tamil Nadu economy with a significant Rs 1,156 crore investment in a new integrated manufacturing facility. State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa confirmed the announcement on Wednesday.

Located on a 60-acre plot at the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Allikulam Industrial Park in Tuticorin, the facility will concentrate on producing a variety of consumer goods, including regional snacks, biscuits, spices, and edible oil.

Over the coming five years, the project is expected to create 2,000 local jobs. This initiative follows the TN Rising Investment Conclave, where Tamil Nadu secured 41 MoUs with companies committing Rs 32,553.85 crore in investments. These measures align with Chief Minister M K Stalin's strategy to attract leading FMCG firms to the region.

