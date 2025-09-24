Reliance Consumer Products Boosts Tamil Nadu Economy with Major Investment

Left Menu

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd plans to invest Rs 1,156 crore in a new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. This development promises to create 2,000 jobs, focusing on producing a diverse range of consumer goods. The investment reflects the state's strategy to attract major FMCG players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd is set to bolster the Tamil Nadu economy with a significant Rs 1,156 crore investment in a new integrated manufacturing facility. State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa confirmed the announcement on Wednesday.

Located on a 60-acre plot at the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Allikulam Industrial Park in Tuticorin, the facility will concentrate on producing a variety of consumer goods, including regional snacks, biscuits, spices, and edible oil.

Over the coming five years, the project is expected to create 2,000 local jobs. This initiative follows the TN Rising Investment Conclave, where Tamil Nadu secured 41 MoUs with companies committing Rs 32,553.85 crore in investments. These measures align with Chief Minister M K Stalin's strategy to attract leading FMCG firms to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

