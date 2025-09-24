GAS Milano Launches Sensual Innerwear Line with John Abraham

New Delhi's fashion scene witnessed a riveting launch as GAS Milano introduced its latest innerwear collection, fronted by the striking John Abraham. The upscale Italian brand, renowned for its innovative denim, has ventured into more intimate apparel, blending comfort and style with Italian finesse.

This new collection, which showcases briefs and trunks, embodies modern masculinity through meticulous design and craftsmanship. GAS Milano, along with brand ambassador John Abraham, aims to redefine men's fashion essentials, striking a balance between discreet sensuality and everyday practicality.

Available at GAS Milano outlets and online platforms, this collection represents a shift towards a complete lifestyle brand. By incorporating premium fabrics and cutting-edge designs, GAS Milano ensures that men embrace comfort and confidence daily, making an indelible mark in the men's innerwear market.

