Crown Worldwide Group Expands with New Own Facility in Bengaluru

Crown Worldwide Group opened its third India-based facility in Bengaluru, enhancing its global expansion strategy. The green-certified facility offers diverse storage solutions and emphasizes digital information management. India's role is vital, contributing 10% to the company's revenue and allowing it to support clients in a growing market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Crown Worldwide Group unveiled its third facility in India, strategically located in Bengaluru. This significant milestone underscores the company's global expansion efforts.

The 76,000 sq ft, green-certified site includes scalable infrastructure and was inaugurated with the presence of global leadership, including Founder and Chairman Jim Thompson, Group CEO Jennifer Harvey, and Managing Director - South, Srinivas Krishnan.

This state-of-the-art facility offers services like custom bonded warehousing and climate-controlled storage spaces for art and sensitive products, furthering the company's commitment to next-generation solutions in a rapidly growing market.

