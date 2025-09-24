Crown Worldwide Group Expands with New Own Facility in Bengaluru

On Wednesday, Crown Worldwide Group unveiled its third facility in India, strategically located in Bengaluru. This significant milestone underscores the company's global expansion efforts.

The 76,000 sq ft, green-certified site includes scalable infrastructure and was inaugurated with the presence of global leadership, including Founder and Chairman Jim Thompson, Group CEO Jennifer Harvey, and Managing Director - South, Srinivas Krishnan.

This state-of-the-art facility offers services like custom bonded warehousing and climate-controlled storage spaces for art and sensitive products, furthering the company's commitment to next-generation solutions in a rapidly growing market.