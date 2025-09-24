Left Menu

Record Bonus: Railway Employees Rewarded for Stellar Performance

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned a 78-day productivity-linked bonus for 10.9 lakh railway employees, amounting to Rs 1,886 crore. This bonus, paid before the Durga Puja and Dussehra holidays, acknowledges the remarkable performance of the railway staff.

In a significant nod to the impeccable performance of India's railway sector, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has greenlit a productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days' wages for 10.9 lakh railway employees. The announcement was made by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.

The total bonus amount of Rs 1,886 crore not only recognizes but also rewards the stellar efforts of over 10 lakh railway personnel, reinforcing their pivotal role in maintaining and improving railway operations.

This annual bonus payment is traditionally issued ahead of the Durga Puja and Dussehra holidays, serving as a motivation for railway employees to continue their dedicated efforts. In the past year, the railways have witnessed unprecedented achievements, with record cargo and passenger figures.

