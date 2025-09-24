Left Menu

US-India Trade Talks Aim to Conclude New Bilateral Agreement

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is in the US for high-level trade negotiations, targeting a comprehensive bilateral agreement. Despite recent trade tensions, both nations aim to double trade volumes to USD 500 billion by 2030. The delegation, including India's Chief Negotiator, will return by week's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:37 IST
US-India Trade Talks Aim to Conclude New Bilateral Agreement
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to finalize a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is currently leading high-level negotiations in the United States, confirmed by government sources on Wednesday. The discussions, involving a delegation of senior ministry officials such as Rajesh Agrawal, India's Chief Negotiator, address both trade and non-trade issues.

The team is anticipated to return to India by the week's end, following a recent round of talks in New Delhi on September 16 between US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch and Agrawal. The Commerce Ministry described these talks as positive, emphasizing an acceleration toward an 'early and mutually beneficial conclusion.'

The backdrop of these negotiations is heightened trade tensions, as the US recently imposed a 25 percent tariff with an additional penalty on Indian goods, linked to India's ongoing imports of Russian crude. Nevertheless, the bilateral agreement, launched in February, seeks to boost trade volumes from USD 191 billion to USD 500 billion by 2030. This visit marks Goyal's second trade mission to Washington this year, focusing on strengthening economic ties despite the challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iranian President Pezeshkian's Bold UN Address Unveils Regional Tensions

Iranian President Pezeshkian's Bold UN Address Unveils Regional Tensions

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh and Singapore Forge Path to Innovation and Sustainable Growth

Madhya Pradesh and Singapore Forge Path to Innovation and Sustainable Growth

 India
3
Congress Blasts BJP-Led Government for Economic Chaos and Constitutional Erosion

Congress Blasts BJP-Led Government for Economic Chaos and Constitutional Ero...

 India
4
Cross-Border Search: The Rescue of a Minor Eloped to Nepal

Cross-Border Search: The Rescue of a Minor Eloped to Nepal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025