India Reconsiders Wheat Export Policy Amid Record Production

Food Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the government may consider allowing the export of wheat products such as flour and semolina, while ensuring food security remains a priority. This was stated during the 85th annual general meeting of the Roller Flour Millers' Federation of India.

Joshi highlighted that several ministries play a role in export decisions and stressed the importance of assessing next year's wheat output. Despite India's record wheat production of 117.5 million tonnes in the 2024–25 season, the minister underscored food security as the government's top priority.

The federation's president, Navneet Chitlangia, proposed phased liberalization of wheat product exports and called for a reduction in GST on wheat products. Meanwhile, Joshi encouraged industry efforts to raise consumer awareness about recent tax cuts on various goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)