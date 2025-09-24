Left Menu

Royal Journey: President Travels on Maharajas' Express

President Droupadi Murmu will travel on the luxurious Maharajas' Express from Delhi to Mathura. The train, operated by IRCTC, includes a Presidential suite and deluxe facilities. It departs from Safdarjung station at 8 am, reaching Vrindavan at 10 am, for visits to several religious sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a regal journey aboard the Maharajas' Express, traveling from the Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi to Vrindavan Road station near Mathura on Thursday morning. The train, known for its opulence, is operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and is primarily used by high-end tourists during the winter season.

The special 18-coach formation for this trip will include 12 coaches of the Maharajas' Express, featuring a Presidential suite, deluxe suites, restaurants, lounges, and power cars to cater to the President and her staff. Additionally, two standard AC coaches will be provided for senior railway staff to accompany the entourage. Two locomotives will be tasked with ensuring seamless service, with one on standby to handle any technical issues.

During her visit, President Murmu will offer prayers at the Shri Banke Bihari Mandir in Vrindavan and visit other religious sites like the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura. For smooth operation across two railway zones, Northern Railway and North Central Railway authorities have been instructed to closely coordinate. This journey echoes a previous special train trip made by President Murmu in June 2023, from Bhubaneswar to her hometown in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

