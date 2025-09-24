Left Menu

GST 2.0: Fueling India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

The RBI bulletin discusses India's GST reform and its positive impact on the economy by promoting business ease, lowering retail prices, and bolstering consumption growth. Despite global trade uncertainties, India's economy shows resilience, with reforms aiding tax buoyancy. The article highlights robust growth supported by strong domestic drivers and structural reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:16 IST
GST 2.0: Fueling India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's latest bulletin has emphasized the transformative impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms on the Indian economy. By simplifying tax rates and procedures, the GST 2.0 regime is promoting ease of doing business and pushing retail prices down, which in turn, strengthens consumption growth drivers.

The bulletin highlights that despite elevated global trade uncertainties, notably due to US tariffs, the Indian economy remains resilient. The economy has been buoyed by robust services exports, strong remittance receipts, and high-frequency indicators showcasing manufacturing and services activity at a decadal high.

With healthy corporate balance sheets and strategic government reforms, the growth outlook for the Indian economy remains optimistic. The GST reforms are expected to continue contributing to tax buoyancy and compliance while supporting the broader economy during a period of global fiscal and geopolitical uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Latur Police Co-op Society Lends Support to Flood-hit Farmers

Latur Police Co-op Society Lends Support to Flood-hit Farmers

 India
2
Trump's Ukraine Rhetoric: Relief and Suspicion in Europe as Policy Shift Looms

Trump's Ukraine Rhetoric: Relief and Suspicion in Europe as Policy Shift Loo...

 Global
3
Southwest Monsoon Retreat Leaves Flood-Hit Punjab and Haryana Drying Out

Southwest Monsoon Retreat Leaves Flood-Hit Punjab and Haryana Drying Out

 India
4
India Launches High-Tech Dental Innovation Hub at MAIDS

India Launches High-Tech Dental Innovation Hub at MAIDS

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025