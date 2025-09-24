GST 2.0: Fueling India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of India's latest bulletin has emphasized the transformative impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms on the Indian economy. By simplifying tax rates and procedures, the GST 2.0 regime is promoting ease of doing business and pushing retail prices down, which in turn, strengthens consumption growth drivers.

The bulletin highlights that despite elevated global trade uncertainties, notably due to US tariffs, the Indian economy remains resilient. The economy has been buoyed by robust services exports, strong remittance receipts, and high-frequency indicators showcasing manufacturing and services activity at a decadal high.

With healthy corporate balance sheets and strategic government reforms, the growth outlook for the Indian economy remains optimistic. The GST reforms are expected to continue contributing to tax buoyancy and compliance while supporting the broader economy during a period of global fiscal and geopolitical uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)