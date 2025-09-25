World Bank Approves $137M TRALARD II Project to Boost Zambia’s Climate Resilience

The World Bank has approved the second phase of its landmark Transforming Landscapes for Resilience and Development (TRALARD II) project, a major initiative designed to strengthen climate resilience, protect forests, and enhance livelihoods across Zambia’s Miombo ecoregion. With a total investment of $137 million, TRALARD II will scale up sustainable watershed management and forest conservation efforts, benefiting more than 650,000 people in some of the country’s most vulnerable rural communities.

Scaling Up Landscape and Livelihood Resilience

Building on the achievements of the first TRALARD project, which improved resource management in Zambia’s Northern, Muchinga, and Luapula provinces, TRALARD II will now extend its reach to include the Southern Province, one of Zambia’s most climate-vulnerable regions.

The project will support the sustainable management of more than 680,000 hectares of land, with a focus on restoring degraded landscapes, promoting climate-smart agriculture, and improving water resource management. These interventions aim to boost food security, strengthen rural livelihoods, and reduce pressure on natural ecosystems.

“TRALARD II is a powerful example of how climate action can be community-driven and inclusive. By investing in climate-smart agriculture, restoring degraded landscapes, and modernizing hydromet services, it will help Zambian communities enhance resilience to climate change,” said Achim Fock, World Bank Country Manager for Zambia.

Driving Green Growth and Economic Opportunities

The program supports Zambia’s National Green Growth Strategy (NGGS), which outlines the country’s transition to a low-carbon, resource-efficient, and socially inclusive economy by 2030.

TRALARD II will expand opportunities in green jobs and sustainable value chains, particularly in agriculture, forestry, and natural resource-based enterprises. By improving market access, rural infrastructure, and value-added processing, the project aims to promote livelihoods that reduce deforestation and overexploitation of natural resources.

Strengthening Climate Services and Forest Protection

A key element of TRALARD II is the modernization of Zambia’s hydrometeorological (hydromet) systems, including investments in weather monitoring and forecasting. This will improve the accuracy of climate data and early warning systems, enabling farmers, businesses, and communities to prepare for floods, droughts, and other climate-related shocks.

The project will also work closely with local communities to protect forest reserves and establish new Community Forest Management Groups (CFMGs), empowering rural households to participate directly in conservation efforts while benefiting from sustainable forest-based enterprises.

“TRALARD II reflects the World Bank’s commitment to support Zambia’s efforts to combat climate change through inclusive, community-driven solutions. It integrates ecological, social, and economic factors to protect ecosystems and create opportunities for rural communities,” said Elisson Wright, World Bank Senior Environmental Finance Specialist.

Advancing Carbon Market Participation

TRALARD II will also design a new jurisdictional Emission Reduction Program to strengthen Zambia’s capacity to participate in carbon markets. Revenues generated from carbon credits will be reinvested in local landscapes, further improving livelihoods and funding conservation initiatives.

This positions Zambia as a regional leader in leveraging climate finance mechanisms to support sustainable development and resilience-building at the community level.

Financing Structure

The $137 million package includes a blend of concessional finance and climate-focused grants:

$100 million : International Development Association (IDA) grant.

$3 million : Global Environment Facility (GEF).

$7 million : Least Developed Countries Fund for Climate Change (LDCF).

$10 million : Africa Climate and People (ACP) Trust Fund, funded by the Nordic Development Fund (NDF).

$10 million : Strategic Climate Fund (SCF)/Climate Investment Fund (CIF).

$7 million: Scaling Climate Action by Lowering Emissions (SCALE) Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

Looking Ahead

By integrating climate-smart agriculture, forest protection, hydromet modernization, and carbon finance mechanisms, TRALARD II represents a holistic approach to climate resilience and sustainable development. It stands as a model for community-driven, nature-based solutions that address both environmental and socioeconomic challenges in developing countries.

For Zambia, the project signals not only a deepening of its partnership with the World Bank but also a decisive step toward building a climate-resilient, inclusive, and green economy for the decades ahead.